Russell nets equalizer as Sporting extends unbeaten run in 1-1 draw at LAFC

The top goal scorer in MLS fired LAFC ahead after 13 minutes. Forward Kwadwo Opoku was afforded space on the right side of the box and played the ball centrally to Bouanga, whose blistering strike from the edge of the area beat McIntosh for his 10th league goal of the campaign and his 16th goal of the season in all competitions. Bouanga was inches away from bagging his brace a few minutes later, running onto a long diagonal ball, cutting onto his right foot and curling a shot just wide of the far post.

Undeterred, Sporting conjured a savvy reply in the 20th minute. Pulido received a throw-in 35 yards from goal, powered into the central channel and slipped a pass to Remi Walter near the top of the box. The Frenchman then laid it off to Russell, who promptly slithered past a slew of defenders before slotting a left-footed shot under Jakupovic for his second goal of the campaign and his 50th regular season tally in a Sporting uniform. Walter has notched assists in consecutive matches for the first time in his MLS career, while Pulido has scored or assisted in each of Sporting’s last three league matches.

With momentum on their side, the visitors looked for more and almost found it in the 32nd minute as Walter dragged a turf-trimming strike marginally wide from the left side of the box.

Mcintosh was called into action immediately after the restart, leaping to touch the ball over the bar after Bouanga’s attempted cross took a wicked deflection off the outstretched foot of Sporting midfielder Nemanja Radoja. A few minutes later, LAFC forward Carlos Vela collected a pass from Opoku and unleashed a low shot that deflected wide before bending a 20-yard free kick a foot over the woodwork.

Sporting winger Daniel Salloi entered the night with a team-high seven goal contributions in all competitions and tried his luck at adding to that total in the 65th minute. The Hungarian international did well to spin past a defender 40 yards from goal and barrel into the attacking third, but his long-range sledgehammer lacked the direction to beat Jakupovic.

The hosts thought they had grabbed a late winner when veteran substitute Ryan Hollingshead smashed a shot home off the underside of the crossbar, but VAR came to Sporting’s rescue. Referee Armando Villarreal took a second look at the play and deemed MLS debutant Nathan Ordaz to be in an offside position in the buildup to LAFC’s goal, keeping the score tied at 1-1.