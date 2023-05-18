Kansas News

Kansas Board of Regents contemplates 5% to 7% tuition hikes at public state universities

KU, K-State, WSU seeking 5% increases to confront inflation, raise salaries

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Kansas Board of Regents president Blake Flanders says proposed tuition increases of 5% to 7% at the six public universities in the system were a response to inflationary pressures and the need to improve compensation of faculty. The previous across-the-board tuition increase at Board of Regents universities was in 2019. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

by Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector
May 17, 2023

TOPEKA — The state’s six public universities recommended Wednesday the Kansas Board of Regents authorize tuition increases ranging from 5% to 7% in the upcoming school year to counter inflationary pressure and limited success with requests for new funding from the Legislature.

Two-thirds of these institutions — Kansas State University, University of Kansas, Emporia State University and Pittsburg State University — requested a 5% boost in tuition assessed resident and nonresident undergraduate and graduate students. Wichita State University proposed a 5.9% hike for students, while Fort Hays State University opted for a 7% increase.

- Advertisement -

The last systemwide surge in tuition at these state-supported universities occurred in 2019. Those pre-COVID-19 adjustments ranged from 1.1% to 2.8%. KU didn’t amend tuition rates during the past four years, Board of Regents documents show, but each of the five other universities implemented one tuition increase in those intervening years ranging from 1.2% to 3.8%.

The Legislature, concerned about affordability of a public education, for several years appropriated millions of dollars to replace revenue the universities otherwise could have been acquired through tuition adjustments. The 2023 Legislature declined to allocate about $25 million sought by the Board of Regents to address inflation, which theoretically could have been used to moderate tuition increases.

Blake Flanders, president and chief executive officer of the Board of Regents, said the nine-member board would take final action on the 2023-2024 proposals in June.

“I know the universities have had significant pressure due to inflation in almost every commodity across the board, including high inflation in utilities,” he said. “The number one priority for the board has been affordability in terms of our tuition.”

Here are the per-semester, full-time undergraduate student tuition amounts assuming the Board of Regents approved requested increases: KU, $5,298, up $252; KSU, $4,981, up $237; WSU, $3,623, up $201; PSU, $3,064, up $146; ESU, $2,770, up $131; and FHSU, $2,218, up $145.

Ice, Winter thoughts

Board of Regents member Carl Ice, a graduate of K-State and appointed by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, said the state universities might have raised tuition in the 2022-2023 academic year had the Legislature not issued a directive blocking blocking increases.

If the Board of Regents rejected the latest tuition recommendations, Ice said, each university would have to retool their budgets to account for the collective loss of approximately $25 million that would have been generated through alteration of the rates.

“It’s a big deal. We’re talking about millions and millions of additional dollars,” said Wint Winter, a Lawrence member of the Board of Regents appointed by Kelly and a graduate of KU.

Winter said the decline in the college-age population left U.S. universities with the choice of coping by slashing expenditures or engaging in aggressive programs to recruit students. It mattered how students, donors, legislators and the governor viewed the tuition issue, he said. There were signs each of those constituencies had a shared interest in pushing against enrollment trends and striving to make the six state universities better, he said.

“In my view,” Winter said, “students, the governor and Legislature, donors all are sending signals that the evidence is they support a more aggressive approach.”

Bella Price, student body president at Emporia State, said the 5% increase sought by the ESU administration was reasonable given that some students were supportive of a 6% hike.

“We didn’t want to put too much pressure on students,” Price said.

ESU officials said the 5% increase in tuition would generate nearly $1 million, but that had to be considered in light of a projected 5% enrollment decline that would eat into tuition revenue during the upcoming school year. In fact, Board of Regents documents indicated ESU anticipated collecting $3 million less in tuition next academic year than it did in the current academic year.

Linton, Girod weigh in

K-State president Richard Linton and KU chancellor Doug Girod said fundamental operating costs had increased along with consumer inflation. The public universities in Kansas required additional resources to deal with those costs and to meet needs of recruiting and retaining personnel, Linton said.

Linton said a 5% increase would leave K-State among the most affordable land-grant universities in the country. Girod said the 5% adjustment would place KU in the middle of the pack in terms of tuition at public universities in the Big 12 Conference.

Girod said inflation during the past five years climbed 20%, but KU endured that reality without tuition increases, in part, due to decisions that cut about $40 million from the budget.

“We’ve just kind of eaten it to try and maintain affordability,” Girod said. “We’re just kind of at a point where we need to meet inflationary expenses.”

Doug Ball, chief financial officer and vice president for administration at Pittsburg State, said the university would combine a 5% increase in tuition with approximately $2 million in budget cuts or reallocations.

He said a 9% increase would be required to cover shortfalls tied to inflation and compensation. If the university’s 2.5% tuition increase in 2021 were combined with the proposed 5% in 2023, he said, the average over the five-year period would be a modest 1.5%.

Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Big 12 This Week 05-17-23
Next article
Russell nets equalizer as Sporting extends unbeaten run in 1-1 draw at LAFC
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

494FansLike
114FollowersFollow
273FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio