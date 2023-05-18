FIFA World Cup 26™ Official Brand unveiled in a celebration of football and diversity

The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy, the most widely recognized and prized sporting asset globally, was unveiled at the forefront of the FIFA World Cup 26™ Official Brand on Wednesday. For the first time in history, an image of the actual trophy and the tournament hosting year is being depicted, forming an innovative design language that anchors the FIFA World Cup™ emblem for 2026 and beyond. The image of the trophy and the year allow for customization to reflect the uniqueness of each host, while building an identifiable brand structure for years to come.

The Official Brand of the FIFA World Cup 26™ was launched in Los Angeles in an event that saw FIFA, host countries Canada, Mexico, and the USA, football legends and special guests come together to celebrate the first milestone of an exciting journey to the greatest sporting event ever. Attendees at the iconic Griffith Observatory witnessed sporting history made as the emblem was presented by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Ronaldo, two-time FIFA World Cup winner with Brazil.

The launch also introduced WE ARE 26, a campaign that empowers people, places and communities to play an integral role in launching the FIFA World Cup 26™ Official Brand. The campaign has captured portraits of faces and places that tell their own unique FIFA World Cup stories, featuring individuals and experiences that await fans in 2026 and inviting everyone to be a part of it.​ - Advertisement -

“WE ARE 26 is a rallying cry,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “It’s a moment when three countries and an entire continent collectively say: ‘We are united as one to welcome the world and deliver the biggest, best and most inclusive FIFA World Cup ever.’ The tournament will enable each host country and participating team to write their own page in the history books of FIFA World Cups, and this unique brand is a major step on that road to 2026.”

“In just a few hours, the 16 amazing Host Cities will make all of this even more colourful and exciting as they launch the individual brands developed by FIFA,” the FIFA President added. “These unique city identities embody the fun and fantastic people and places that will offer fans an experience like no other in 2026. While we celebrate here in LA together tonight, an entire continent celebrates that the whole world will unite in North America for the greatest show on Earth in just three years’ time.”

Guests also followed a Q&A led by Fox Sports analyst and 1994 FIFA World Cup™ star Alexi Lalas and Telemundo’s host Ana Jurka with FIFA Legends from the three host countries – Carli Lloyd, Craig Forrest and Jorge Campos. The evening ended in style with a drone show over the Hollywood Hills.

The entire event was also streamed via FIFAWorldCup.com, giving fans worldwide an opportunity to get involved in the launch and start counting down the days until kick-off.

FIFA Vice-President and Concacaf President Victor Montagliani said: “The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be a festival of football that will take the sport to new heights in the Concacaf region and beyond. With 104 matches to be played across 16 cities in Canada, Mexico and the USA, it provides a tremendous opportunity to engage people and bring new fans to the beautiful game. This innovative brand, and the inclusive ‘WE ARE 26’ campaign, are major milestones that bring that opportunity a step closer, and they send a clear signal that this incredible competition is now truly on the horizon.”

“I look forward with great anticipation to continuing to work with all of the Host Cities, the team at FIFA and the many important stakeholders involved in delivering what will be the biggest and most inclusive and diverse World Cup ever,” added Montagliani.

To follow the launch of the 16 individual Host City Brands across Canada, Mexico and the USA on Thursday, visit FIFAWorldCup.com. Fans attending or following the activations on social media are encouraged to use the hashtags #FIFAWorldCup and #WeAre26 and share their joy and excitement.

The next edition of the FIFA World Cup will be held in June and July 2026, with the champions being crowned on Sunday, 19 July 2026. The four-team group stage phase remains ahead of an expanded knockout phase that will see the 32 world’s best national teams fight it out for the game’s ultimate prize. CONMEBOL will be the first confederation to kick off the road to 2026, with current champions Argentina and fellow South American teams starting their qualifiers in September 2023.