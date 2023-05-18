1435 – Day Two Observations form the 2023 Winter Wheat Tour … Army Cutworms, Army Worms and Alfalfa Weevils

Day Two Observations from the 2023 Winter Wheat Tour

An Update on Army Cutworms, Army Worms and Alfalfa Weevils

The Kansas Garden Guide Will Help All Gardeners

00:01:00 – Day Two Observations from the 2023 Winter Wheat Tour: Romulo Lollato, K-State wheat production specialist, begins today’s show with a day two update from the 2023 Hard Winter Wheat Tour of Kansas. He says they saw more abandoned fields and calculated a lower yield on the route.

00:12:00 – An Update on Army Cutworms, Army Worms and Alfalfa Weevils: The show continues with Jeff Whitworth, Extension field crop entomologist, with an update on army cutworms, army worms and alfalfa weevils. Certain insects are more of a nuisance while others can cause damage to crops.

00:23:00 – The Kansas Garden Guide Will Help All Gardeners: Rebecca McMahon, administrator of K-State’s local food systems program and one of the authors of the new Kansas Garden Guide, says the guide contains valuable information on planning, planting, growing and harvesting a variety of fruits and vegetables in Kansas’ difficult climate.

