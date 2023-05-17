Norton County Community Foundation’s Scholarship Funds Award $24,450

Norton, Kansas, May 2023 – Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) has announced its 2023 scholarship recipients. A total of $24,450 was awarded to Norton Community High School seniors and/or second-year college students from six different funds held at NCCF. The funds, their cumulative award totals, and their recipients are below:
Candace Gay Memorial Scholarship: $500
- Lucas Kenney
Della Connell Scholarship: $20,000
- Avery Stark
- Cara Cox
- Collin Brooks
- Cooper Bailey
- Dylan Hawks
- Ellie Kats
- Erika Miller
- Kayla Donahey
- Kelly Donahey
- Kolton Field
- Lakyn Linner
- Lauryn Schumaker
- Lucas Kenney
- Nolan Juenemann
- Olivia Miller
- Rylan Wildeman
- Sean Ward Anderson
- Silas Jones
- Wesley Brooks
- Wyatt Hammond
Durham Family Scholarship: $750
- Jefferson Otter
Glenn & Wilda Bowman Family Scholarship: $1,000
- Taylor Mapes
NCHS Alumni Endowment Scholarship: $1,000
- Collin Brooks
Norton Rotary Scholarship: $1,200
- Avery Porter
- Ella Carter
- Garrett Urban
“We’re excited that NCCF was able to facilitate the scholarships for these recipients,” said Lindsey Peterson, NCCF Director of Development and Operations. “As always, we want to thank our donors, whose commitment to education will make a big difference in the lives of these students.”
For more information about scholarships, please call NCCF at 785.874.5106, email foundation@nortonccf.org, or visit Suite 203 in the Heaton Building (112 S. Kansas Ave., Norton, Kansas).
