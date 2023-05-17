KQNK News

Norton County Community Foundation’s Scholarship Funds Award $24,450

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Norton, Kansas, May 2023 – Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) has announced its 2023 scholarship recipients. A total of $24,450 was awarded to Norton Community High School seniors and/or second-year college students from six different funds held at NCCF. The funds, their cumulative award totals, and their recipients are below: 

Candace Gay Memorial Scholarship: $500

  • Lucas Kenney

Della Connell Scholarship: $20,000

  • Avery Stark
  • Cara Cox
  • Collin Brooks
  • Cooper Bailey
  • Dylan Hawks
  • Ellie Kats
  • Erika Miller
  • Kayla Donahey
  • Kelly Donahey
  • Kolton Field
  • Lakyn Linner 
  • Lauryn Schumaker
  • Lucas Kenney
  • Nolan Juenemann
  • Olivia Miller
  • Rylan Wildeman
  • Sean Ward Anderson
  • Silas Jones
  • Wesley Brooks
  • Wyatt Hammond

Durham Family Scholarship: $750

  • Jefferson Otter

Glenn & Wilda Bowman Family Scholarship: $1,000

  • Taylor Mapes

NCHS Alumni Endowment Scholarship: $1,000

  • Collin Brooks

Norton Rotary Scholarship: $1,200

  • Avery Porter
  • Ella Carter
  • Garrett Urban

“We’re excited that NCCF was able to facilitate the scholarships for these recipients,” said Lindsey Peterson, NCCF Director of Development and Operations. “As always, we want to thank our donors, whose commitment to education will make a big difference in the lives of these students.”

For more information about scholarships, please call NCCF at 785.874.5106, email foundation@nortonccf.org, or visit Suite 203 in the Heaton Building (112 S. Kansas Ave., Norton, Kansas). 

About Norton County Community Foundation

The Norton County Community Foundation was established in 1994 for the purpose of supporting local charitable activities in Norton County through endowments made to the foundation. Dedicated to serving today for tomorrow, to make our community a better place in which to live. Connect with the Norton County Community Foundation at www.nortonccf.org.

