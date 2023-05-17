1434 – Grassland CRP and Continuous CRP Opportunities … A Report from the 2023 Hard Winter Wheat Tour

Grassland CRP and Continuous CRP Opportunities

A Report from the 2023 Hard Winter Wheat Tour

BCI’s Ask the Experts: Supplementing Cattle vs Planting Warm Season Forage

00:01:00 – Grassland CRP and Continuous CRP Opportunities: Starting today’s show is Kansas Farm Service Agency agricultural programs specialist, Nicole Welborn. She provides information about grassland CRP and continuous CRP opportunities from FSA.

00:12:00 – A Report from the 2023 Hard Winter Wheat Tour: K-State wheat production specialist Romulo Lollato continues today’s show with a report from the 2023 Hard Winter Wheat Tour of Kansas. On Tuesday they travelled the northern part of the state and Romulo says they saw many abandoned fields and can expect yields to be lower than last year.

00:23:00 – Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts: The Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts finish today’s show with a conversation on supplementing cattle versus planting warm season forage.

