The Sports Ticket 5-15-23 JASON WILSON-OSBORNE GIRLS & BOYS BASKETBALL

Newly hired principal Jason Wilson is set to take over as the head coach of the Osborne High School girls and boys basketball teams.  Sports Director Dusty Deines caught up with him to talk about the new opportunities.
