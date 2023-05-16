385,000 Kansans, 42.3 Million Americans to Travel Memorial Day Weekend

WICHITA, Kan. – May 15, 2023 – AAA projects 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend*, a 7% increase over 2022. This year, 2.7 million more people nationwide will travel for the unofficial start of summer compared to last year, a sign of what’s to come in the months ahead.

In Kansas, nearly 385,000 people will be traveling for the holiday, up 8% from Memorial Day weekend 2022. Driving vacations will make up 88.5% of the travel, with nearly 341,000 people taking to the highways, up 5.4% from last year. More than 32,000 Kansans will fly to their destinations, an increase of 8.3% from 2022. Other modes of travel, including cruise ship, train or bus, will be chosen by nearly 12,000 Kansas travelers, up 10.7%.

“This is expected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000, when AAA started tracking holiday travel,” said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel. “More Americans are planning trips and booking them earlier, despite inflation. This summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports.”

Nearly 3.4 million travelers nationwide are expected to fly to their destinations this Memorial Day, that’s an increase of 11% over last year. Air travel over the holiday weekend is projected to exceed pre-pandemic levels, with 170,000 more passengers – or 5.4% more – than in 2019. Despite high ticket prices, demand for flights is skyrocketing. This Memorial Day weekend could be the busiest at airports since 2005.

Memorial Day road trips are up 6% over last year. 37.1 million Americans will drive to their destinations, an increase of more than 2 million. Gas prices are lower this holiday compared to last year, when the national average was more than $4 a gallon. Despite the lower prices at the pump, car travel this holiday will be shy of pre-pandemic numbers by about 500,000 travelers.

More people this holiday are taking other modes of transportation, like buses and trains. These travelers are expected to total 1.85 million, an increase of 20.6% over 2022.

Best/Worst Times to Travel and Peak Congestion Cities

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, expects Friday, May 26 to be the busiest day on the roads during the long Memorial Day weekend. The best times to travel by car are in the morning or evening after 6 p.m. The lightest traffic days will be Saturday and Sunday. Major metro areas like Boston, New York, Seattle, and Tampa will likely see travel times double compared to normal.

“With lower fuel prices and more travelers on the road compared to last year, drivers should expect long delays this holiday weekend, especially in and around major metros as commuters mix with Memorial Day travelers,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Our advice is to avoid driving during peak hours or use alternative routes.”

Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time Thu., May 25 3-6 p.m. Before 1 p.m. Fri., May 26 3-6 p.m. Before 12 p.m. Sat., May 27 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Sun, May 28 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Mon., May 29 12-3 p.m. Before 10 a.m. Tue., May 30 4-6 p.m. Before 2 p.m., After 6 p.m.

Source: INRIX

Avoiding Vehicle Breakdowns and Staying Safe

The holiday weekend and upcoming summer full of busy highways will, unfortunately, result in vehicle breakdowns for some. AAA Emergency Roadside Service (ERS) crews responded to more than 29,000 calls for assistance across Kansas by members left stranded by dead batteries, tire troubles, other engine breakdowns, lockouts — and even drivers who have run out of gas.

“AAA is known for our emergency roadside service,” said Jon Burgett, ERS fleet operations manager for AAA Kansas. “We pride ourselves in providing great service and keeping drivers and families safe. We look forward to getting our members back on the roads as quickly and safely as possible for the Memorial Day weekend and throughout the busy summer.”

But to avoid both the inconvenience and expense of a breakdown, AAA is encouraging all drivers to make sure their vehicles are road-ready before heading out. Travelers can have their vehicles inspected by a trusted mechanic at any AAA Approved Auto Repair center.

Whether preparing for a trip this Memorial Day weekend or getting ready for a Great American Road Trip this summer, AAA reminds drivers to make sure they have a fully stocked summer emergency kit on hand.

AAA Summer Emergency Kit Suggestions:

Fully charged cell phone and car charger

First-aid kit

Basic tool kit

Blanket

Rain jacket or poncho

Flashlight with extra fresh batteries

Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

Emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors

Jumper cables

Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets

Top Destinations

AAA booking data for the Memorial Day weekend shows tourist hotspots like Orlando, New York City, and Las Vegas are top domestic destinations. Cruise port cities in Florida and Alaska, as well as Seattle, are high on the list given the 50% increase in domestic cruise bookings compared to last year. Other popular U.S. cities this Memorial Day include Denver, Boston, Anaheim, and Canton, Ohio – home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“We are seeing a demand for iconic cities, international vacation packages, and cruises with included amenities that provide more value for the price,” Twidale added.

Travelers are paying more for Memorial Day trips this year, in large part due to the rising cost of airline tickets. AAA booking data shows a 40% increase in airfare to this year’s Top Destinations. But that’s not stopping travelers from booking flights abroad. International travel is surging with bookings 250% higher this holiday weekend compared to 2022. European cities are the most popular, including Rome, Paris, Dublin, London, Barcelona, and Athens.

International car rentals are up more than 80% over 2022. AAA reports strong sales for International Driving Permits this year, almost double what they were last year. The passport courier service RushMyPassport is also seeing an unprecedented number of applications for expedited passport and visa services this year.

Holiday Forecast Methodology

In cooperation with AAA, S&P Global Market Intelligence developed a unique methodology to forecast actual domestic travel volumes. The economic variables used to forecast travel for the current holiday are leveraged from S&P Global Market Intelligence’s proprietary databases. These data include macroeconomic drivers such as employment, output, household net worth, asset prices including stock indices, interest rates, housing market indicators, and variables related to travel and tourism including gasoline prices, airline travel, and hotel stays. AAA and S&P Global Market Intelligence have quantified holiday travel volumes going back to 2000.

Historical travel volume estimates come from DK SHIFFLET’s TRAVEL PERFORMANCE/MonitorSM. The PERFORMANCE/MonitorSM is a comprehensive study measuring the travel behavior of U.S. residents. DK SHIFFLET contacts over 50,000 U.S. households each month to obtain detailed travel data, resulting in the unique ability to estimate visitor volume and spending, identify trends, and forecast U.S. travel behavior —all after the trips have been taken.

The travel forecast is reported in person-trips. In particular, AAA and SPGMI forecast the total U.S. holiday travel volume and expected mode of transportation. The travel forecast presented in this report was prepared the week of April 17, 2023.



