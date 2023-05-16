1433 – A Conversation with K-State President Richard Linton … Highlights from USDA’s Latest WASDE Report

A Conversation with K-State President Richard Linton

Highlights from USDA’s Latest WASDE Report

Keeping the Herd Cool This Spring and Summer

00:01:00 – A Conversation with K-State President Richard Linton: Kansas State University’s President, Richard Linton begins today’s show as he touches on the recent groundbreaking and discusses his Presidential Community events. He says his favorite thing to use when building relationships is listening.

Link to Regional Community Visits

Link to Next-Gen K-State

00:12:00 – Highlights from USDA’s Latest WASDE Report: Continuing today’s show is Guy Allen, senior economist with the International Grain Program at K-State, as he highlights portions of the recent WASDE report from the USDA.

Link to WASDE report

00:23:00 – Keeping the Herd Cool This Spring and Summer: Today’s show finishes with K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk. He covers several “best practices” for keeping the herd cool this spring and summer, including feedline sprinkling systems, fans and adding extra water space along fence lines.

