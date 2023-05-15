Royals vs. White Sox Sept. 7th Moved Due To Chiefs Football Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— The Kansas City Royals announced Thursday that the game originally scheduled for Sept. 7 at 1:10 p.m. CT vs. the Chicago White Sox has been rescheduled for Labor Day, Sept. 4 at 1:10 p.m. CT. The Royals will now have an off day on Sept. 7 prior to the beginning of their series opener in Toronto on Sept. 8.

Original tickets for the Thursday, Sept. 7 game will be honored for the rescheduled game, which will be on Monday, Sept. 4 at 1:10 p.m. CT. Fans do not have to exchange their original tickets if they elect to attend the rescheduled game. If fans would like to exchange their tickets for another game due to the date change, they must do so before first pitch at 1:10 p.m. CT on Monday, Sept. 4.