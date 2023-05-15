Recap: Sporting sinks Minnesota in dominant 3-0 home win

Sporting will look to continue its winning ways with a pair of pivotal road matches next week, visiting reigning MLS Cup champion LAFC (6-1-3, 21 points) at 9:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday and expansion rival St. Louis City SC at 8:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 20. Both contests will be shown live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV and the St. Louis clash will also air nationally on FS1.

Presiding over his 449th regular season match as Sporting Kansas City manager, Peter Vermes made one change to the starting lineup from last weekend’s road win over Seattle as Nemanja Radoja—overcoming a hamstring injury for his first MLS appearance since April 1—replaced Kinda in midfield. Veteran center back Andreu Fontas notably played his 100th game for Sporting in all competitions, while captain Johnny Russell eclipsed 150 regular season appearances and 150 starts for the club across all competitions.

The hosts had an immediate stranglehold on proceedings, dominating possession and territory against Minnesota’s new-look 3-5-2 formation. Sporting’s early superiority was rewarded in the ninth minute when Rosero rose above the rest to nod Salloi’s in-swinging corner kick past Minnesota keeper Dayne St. Clair for his first MLS tally and the 21st goal of his career. It was both Sporting’s first goal from a center back and first goal off a corner kick since Sept. 13, 2022, marking the fourth time that Vermes’ side has scored before the 12th minute this season.

Firmly on the backfoot, Minnesota almost conceded again a few minutes later. Striker Alan Pulido sent a venomous blast off the woodwork before Jake Davis, deputizing at right back for the third straight league game, unleashed a long-range wurlitzer that screamed narrowly over the crossbar.

Pulido was integrally involved in Sporting’s second goal on 22 minutes, feinting his way past a hapless Minnesota defender at midfield before carrying the ball 40 yards goalward. He then played a delightful scoop pass into the penalty area for Remi Walter, who clipped an equally impudent backheel into the path of Salloi. The Hungarian winger made no mistake from there, curling a right-footed shot past St. Clair and igniting rapturous celebrations inside the stadium. Salloi, who has scored (three) or assisted (four) on seven of Sporting’s 11 goals this season in all competitions, has become the sixth player in club history to eclipse 40 career goals in regular season play.

The Loons thought they had found a lifeline in the 26th minute when referee Alex Chilowicz awarded Minnesota a penalty kick. Melia was penalized for fouling Sang-bin near the endline, but promptly atoned for his mistake by saving the Korean’s ensuing spot kick and keeping the visitors off the scoreboard. Melia has a .588 goals conceded percentage on penalty kicks (20 of 34) in the regular season, lowest in MLS history among keepers with at least 20 penalties faced, and leads the league with 14 saved penalties since 2015.

Pulido remained a nuisance for the Loons backline, forcing a save from St. Clair in the 28th minute, before Erik Thommy’s blazing free kick from 28 yards fizzed inches over the crossbar. Five minutes into the second half, Pulido threatened again by taking the ball out of the air with a deft first touch, nutmegging Minnesota defender Miguel Tapias and seeing his shot palmed aside.