Newly Hired Principal Wilson to Lead Osborne Boys & Girls Basketball Teams

In late March, the USD 392 Board of Education approved the hire of Jason Wilson as the new principal at Osborne High School after Tom Conway announced his retirement after nearly 28 years in the position.

At last Monday’s BOE meeting, the district hired Wilson to take over the vacant head coaching positions for both boys and girls basketball.

Wilson has been in education for 18 years and administration the past six. He has stops as a girls head basketball coach at Halstead, Topeka West, Douglas and Central-Burden and also spent time as the boys coach with Central-Burden. Most recently, he has been at Elkhart, where he was the high school principal and the boys basketball coach the past three years. The Wildcats had a 7-14 record this past season at the 2A level. However, the season prior in 2021-22, Elkhart was 14-7 and 6-0 in the Hi-Plains League. Over three seasons, Wilson’s teams were 28-35.

He inherits two teams that lost just six games combined a season ago. Jamie Wolters stepped aside after leading the Osborne boys for 11 seasons with a record of 194-58, including a 19-3 mark this past season. Trina Lutters led the Osborne girls to a 20-3 mark in 2022-23 and a 73-18 record over four seasons and is off to be the new head coach of the Hoisington girls.

The Osborne boys are projected to return four of their five starters along with two key bench players, while the Osborne girls are likely to bring back two starters and three key reserves.

At KD Country 94 and Z 96.3 “The Lake” Sports, we caught up with Wilson and talked about the new positions. He offered his thoughts on what stood out about the Osborne opportunity.

Coaching two varsity sports simultaneously will clearly present challenges. Wilson laid out his plans of making that work.

For a full interview with Wilson, listen to the Sports Ticket on Tuesday morning. The show starts around 9:10 on KD Country 94 and kdcountry94.com.