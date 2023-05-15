Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 5/8/2023

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Fritz Blaske, member, Jon Ungerer, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the minutes of the 05/01/2023 regular meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Commissioner Bramhall reported that Terracon will be doing an impaction study on the health department site. Once the signed plans are received from the architect, submitted to the City of Marysville for building permit approval, the work will begin. The Board will likely set up a ground breaking ceremony.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

National Sign Co, Ottawa, KS

For 75 sq upright posts – 14 ga x 9 ft

$4,327.50-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109440

Truck Repair Plus, Inc., Marysville, KS

For truck repairs

$9,077.74-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109438

BAT Tire Co, Frankfort, KS

For 8 hercules drive tires, axle breakdown labor

$3,796.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109437

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. The shoulder rock has been put on the Blue Rapids black top. Bridge crews continue to work on various bridges.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board and Public Works Administrator Mike Craig to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:15 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Helen Stuckey-Weaver met with the Board to invite the Board and all employees to join her for a Zoom meeting to participate in Everyone Counts Game Show on Monday, May 15 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. No decision was made.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319 (b)(2) to discuss matters of attorney-client privileged discussions for potential litigation with the Board and County Counselor Jason Brinegar present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:45 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Marysville Chief of Police Matt Simpson and MCAC Board member Sally Oliver met with the Board to ask for monetary assistance in the amount of $12,500 from the Special Alcohol Fund for the Choose the Arts Summer camp. This year they will hold the camp in 2 locations, Valley Heights High School and Marysville High School from May 22-26 and May 30-June 2 respectively. Sheriff Tim Ackerman was also present and the Sheriff’s department will participate in the camps.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve a donation of $12,500 from the Special Alcohol Fund for the Choose the Arts Camps. Unanimous.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman recommended the hiring of Nalani Clark as a deputy to fill a vacancy, starting at $22.73/hr as she has investigative experience.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the hiring of Nalani Clark as sheriff deputy at $22.73/hr to begin 5/15/23. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board and Register of Deeds Ruth Martin present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:14 a.m. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve at the recommendation of Register of Deeds Ruth Martin step raise for Miracle Schreiber to Deputy Register of Deeds at the rate of 22.68/hr effective May 1, 2023. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Community Memorial Healthcare, Marysville, KS

For April Sales Tax

$92,601.84-Hospital Sales Tax Fund-P.O. #6922

Steven A Kraushaar, Marysville, KS

For contract attorney fees – April 2023

$3,250.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6872

Argo Construction & Remodeling, Marysville, KS

For window, trim installation and replace downspout

$1,925.12-Agency on Aging Fund-P.O. #6845

Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

For Private vaccines

$14,174.63-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6827

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve payment to Network Computer Solutions out of ARPA funds for Frankfort Firewall in the amount of $1,359.24. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – potential hire with the Board and County Treasurer Angie Price to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:30 a.m. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following step raises per County Treasurer Angie Price’s recommendation. Unanimous.

New hire – Jessica Oswald as Clk I St I at $19.57/hr effective 6/12/23

Bri Perez – Clk I St I to Clk I St II at $19.94/hr effective 6/1/23

Melody Germann to Deputy Treasurer at $22.68/hr effective 6/1/23

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 10:40 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m.