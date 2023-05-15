Kansas City Current drops 2-0 against San Diego Wave FC

The Kansas City Current (2-5-0, 6 pts) fell 2-0 to the San Diego Wave (4-3-0, 12 pts) in front of a record-breaking crowd at Children’s Mercy Park. The 12,969 fans surpass the capacity of KC Current Stadium, set to open in 2024.

“A bit of disappointment after this loss,” said interim head coach Caroline Sjöblom. “I think that we should have scored today, we had so many chances. I don’t think that 2-0 is showing how the game looked on the pitch today. I think the performance was good and we should have scored with the momentum we had several times in the first half and also in the second half.”

The Current out-shot the Wave 20-10, with four shots on target. Kicking off the action early in the sixth minute, midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo launched a soaring ball across the pitch to find forward Cece Kizer charging toward goal. Kizer beat the Wave defenders, but her shot was scooped up by San Diego goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.

In the 22nd minute, goalkeeper AD Franch faced her first major challenge of the match, when Wave forward Alex Morgan blasted a shot from distance. Franch dove to the left to deny the goal.

Just four minutes later, luck would not fall Franch’s way. Again, Morgan found herself with the ball on the outside of the box and lined up a shot to the near post. Franch dove for the save, but the shot ricocheted off the post and off Franch into the back of the net.

San Diego got a second in the 44th minute. Defender Christen Westphal intercepted a clearance out of the Current’s defensive box and laid it off to midfielder Belle Briede. Her shot lofted over Franch for the Wave’s second goal before halftime.

After the half, it was DiBernardo again to start the action for the Current. The midfielder found herself open on the edge of the box and lofted a shot toward Sheridan, which sailed just inches over the bar.

Sheridan was called into action again in the 54th minute, when Kansas City created a chaotic situation in the attacking third, with the ball bouncing around between Debinha, Michelle Cooper and Kizer. Eventually, it was poked out wide to Mace, who forced Sheridan to dive and push the ball out wide.

Kansas City also had multiple opportunities off set pieces in the second half. Debinha nearly scored on two consecutive free kicks – both passing just over the top of the goal.

The Current battled until the final whistle, with a great opportunity for Kizer in the 85th minute. Defender Izzy Rodriguez sent a rocket of a ball into the box to find Kizer charging toward the penalty spot. Despite being tripped up, Kizer managed to hit a powerful header, but it sailed just wide of goal. Kizer attempted six shots in the match, the joint-highest total for a Kansas City Current player this season.

Next up, the Kansas City Current travel to face Racing Louisville in the NWSL UKG Challenge Cup on Wednesday, May 17. They return home to face Louisville again, this time in regular season play, on Saturday, May 20, which is Military Appreciation Night presented by Palmer Square Capital Management. Season tickets, flex plans and single match tickets are available for all home matches at Children’s Mercy Park. For pricing and information, visit kansascitycurrent.com.

NWSL Match Report

Match: Kansas City Current vs. San Diego Wave FC

Date: May 14, 2023

Venue: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, KS

Kickoff: 5:07 p.m. CT

Weather: 84 degrees, cloudy

Attendance: 12,969

Discipline

56’ San Diego – Enge (Yellow)

59’ San Diego – McNabb (Yellow)

74’ Kansas City – Robinson (Yellow)

Scoring

26’ San Diego – Own Goal

44’ San Diego – Briede (Westphal)

Scoring Summary

Goals 1 2 F Kansas City 0 0 0 San Diego 2 0 2