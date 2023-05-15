K-State Partners with Rally House for Official Team Store

Via K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics will have a new official merchandise retailer beginning in July as the department has announced that is has partnered with Kansas City-based Rally House for both in-venue and online stores.

“After an extensive bid process, we are excited to partner with Rally House as our official team store,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “Their footprint in the state, focus on NIL merchandise featuring our athletes, customer service and overall inventory volume was important upon selection. We know our fans will enjoy shopping with Rally House as we begin this new partnership.”

- Advertisement -

Rally House is a renowned national sports and merchandise retailer with more than 140 locations across 15 states. With the new partnership, Wildcats fans will quickly learn to rely on Rally House for authentic college apparel and accessories, including K-State jerseys, hats, memorabilia, and more to showcase team spirit.

Customers will appreciate the expansive assortment of gear available online and at the various storefronts around Manhattan, and service benefits will include easy returns to any store for both online and in-store purchases.

In addition to the store location in Aggieville, Rally House also announced that it will open a second location in Manhattan, the Tuttle Crossing store, located near Chick-fil-A on the east side of town. Official Rally House K-State team stores will also be available at all ticketed venues: football, basketball, soccer, volleyball and baseball.

K-State’s new agreement with Rally House comes on the heels of a 26-year partnership with the K-State Super Store, originally owned by GTM Sportswear, Inc., and now owned by Hanesbrands, Inc., of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which has proudly served Wildcat fans since 1997 when it debuted as Cats Closet.

“We have been fortunate to have worked with the K-State Super Store and their tremendous staff for nearly three decades and appreciate very much what they have provided our fans over the years,” Taylor added.