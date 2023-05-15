College Sports

K-State Partners with Rally House for Official Team Store

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Via K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan.  – K-State Athletics will have a new official merchandise retailer beginning in July as the department has announced that is has partnered with Kansas City-based Rally House for both in-venue and online stores.

“After an extensive bid process, we are excited to partner with Rally House as our official team store,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “Their footprint in the state, focus on NIL merchandise featuring our athletes, customer service and overall inventory volume was important upon selection. We know our fans will enjoy shopping with Rally House as we begin this new partnership.”

- Advertisement -

Rally House is a renowned national sports and merchandise retailer with more than 140 locations across 15 states. With the new partnership, Wildcats fans will quickly learn to rely on Rally House for authentic college apparel and accessories, including K-State jerseys, hats, memorabilia, and more to showcase team spirit.

Customers will appreciate the expansive assortment of gear available online and at the various storefronts around Manhattan, and service benefits will include easy returns to any store for both online and in-store purchases.

In addition to the store location in Aggieville, Rally House also announced that it will open a second location in Manhattan, the Tuttle Crossing store, located near Chick-fil-A on the east side of town. Official Rally House K-State team stores will also be available at all ticketed venues: football, basketball, soccer, volleyball and baseball.

K-State’s new agreement with Rally House comes on the heels of a 26-year partnership with the K-State Super Store, originally owned by GTM Sportswear, Inc., and now owned by Hanesbrands, Inc., of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which has proudly served Wildcat fans since 1997 when it debuted as Cats Closet.

“We have been fortunate to have worked with the K-State Super Store and their tremendous staff for nearly three decades and appreciate very much what they have provided our fans over the years,” Taylor added.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kansas City Current drops 2-0 against San Diego Wave FC
Next article
K-State Signs Klieman to New Eight-Year Contract
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

495FansLike
114FollowersFollow
273FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio