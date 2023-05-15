Chiefs Sign Rookie Cornerback and Kansas State Alum Ekow Boye-Doe

By Matt McMullen – Chiefs.com
The Kansas City Chiefs made an addition to their secondary on Monday with the signing of rookie free agent cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe, who attended rookie minicamp on a tryout basis a little over a week ago.
Boye-Doe – an alum of Kansas State who grew up in Lawrence, Kansas – appeared in 42 games (35 starts) for the Wildcats over the last four seasons. He started 14 games for Kansas State in 2022, logging 26 tackles and five pass breakups.
The six-foot-tall, 177-pound cornerback is also a tremendous athlete. According to Dane Brugler’s draft guide (which is published by The Athletic), Boye-Dow recorded a 4.38 40-yard dash and a 37-inch vertical jump at Kansas State’s pro day.
Boye-Doe ultimately went undrafted despite those impressive numbers, but following a successful tryout during rookie minicamp, the former Wildcat is now a member of the reigning world champions. Boye-Doe is the second player to earn a contract from the Chiefs this offseason after a successful tryout, joining offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez.
In a corresponding move, the Chiefs waived rookie wide receiver Ty Scott, who originally signed with the team as an undrafted free agent earlier this month.
Boye-Doe and the rest of the Chiefs’ rookie class will now have an opportunity to show what they can do alongside the veterans when Organized Team Activities (OTAs) kick off next week.