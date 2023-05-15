1432 – Cattle Market Report and Retail Meat Prices … Australian Visiting Scholar Experiences Kansas

Cattle Market Report and Retail Meat Prices

Australian Visiting Scholar Experiences Kansas

Differing Perceptions of Game Bird Production

00:01:00 – Cattle Market Report and Retail Meat Prices: Katelyn McCullock, director of the Livestock Marketing Information Center, begins today’s show with a cattle market update. She reviews retail meat prices and the recent consumer price index.

- Advertisement -

Link to LMIC

00:12:00 – Australian Visiting Scholar Experiences Kansas: The show continues with Rebecca George, visiting scholar from Australia, and Dan Moser, associate dean in the College of Agriculture, as they discuss Rebecca’s time at K-State. She got to experience and learn about Kansas and the Midwest, as K-State students also got to learn about her home.

00:23:00 – Differing Perceptions of Game Bird Production: Monday’s show finishes with Drew Ricketts, K-State wildlife specialist, as he discusses landowners versus biologist’s perceptions of game bird production.

Link to the article discussed in today’s show

Link to more information about predator versus habitat management

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.