K-9, K-99 project scheduled in Marshall County

The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin a resurfacing project on K-9 and K-99 in Marshall County on Tuesday, May 16, weather permitting. The project spans approximately 10 miles, from Frankfort to the U.S. 36 junction.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane and directed by a pilot car and flaggers when work is taking place. There will also be a 10-foot width restriction in the work zone. Drivers should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.

Work will occur Monday through Friday, and Saturdays as needed, during daylight hours and is expected to be complete by late June.

Hall Brothers Inc., of Marysville, is the contractor on the $1.8 million project.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, go to http://www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.