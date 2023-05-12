KDNS NewsKNDY News

Cloud County Community College graduation set for Friday, May 19

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Cloud County Community College commencement activities are scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday, May 19 in Arley Bryant Gymnasium on the Concordia campus. The event will recognize 256 graduates from the Concordia and Geary County campuses and outreach locations.

For those who cannot attend, the ceremony will be livestreamed on the College’s YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/@cloudthunderbirds2386/streams.

The link will be available on the college website’s main page (under “Latest News”), and on social media.

Graduates and their guests are invited to a reception prior to commencement in the T-Bird Café on the Concordia campus from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The nurses’ pinning ceremony will be at 2:30 p.m. in the gymnasium. For those who cannot attend, the event will also be streamed on YouTube. The link will be available on the college’s website and social media pages. It will also be on the Nursing Department’s Facebook page (Cloud County Community College Nursing Program).

Carol Moreland, a 1979 graduate of Cloud County Community College, will receive the Distinguished Alumni of the Year Award at graduation on Friday, May 19.

The Distinguished Alumni of the Year Award will be presented to Carol (Macy) Moreland, a 1979 graduate of Cloud County.

Moreland graduated with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing from Cloud, and has been practicing as a registered nurse since then. She said she chose to attend Cloud because of its strong nursing program, and credits the faculty for helping her believe she was capable of becoming a nurse.

She continued her education by completing her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing, as well as a graduate degree. After completing her Masters of Science in Nursing, she became involved in nursing education.

In 2010, Moreland started at the Kansas Board of Nursing as an Education Specialist, working with all the nursing programs throughout the state. Ready for a different challenge, in 2017, she assumed the role of Executive Administrator for the Kansas Board of Nursing, a position she holds today. She currently works with an 11-person board and leads the agency that oversees nursing licensure, education, and practice of more than 71,000 nurses in Kansas.

Moreland said her biggest accomplishment in her nursing career is the difference she has made in the lives of the patients and families she has cared for as a nurse.

The student speaker at graduation will be Bray Skinner, Concordia campus Student Senate president.

