1431 – Grain Market Update: USDA’s WASDE Report … Nutritional Impact on Embryo Survival

Grain Market Update: USDA’s WASDE Report

Nutritional Impact on Embryo Survival

Kansas Agricultural Weather: More Rain in the Same Areas

00:01:00 – Grain Market Update: USDA’s WASDE Report: We begin today’s show with K-State grain economist Dan O’Brien. He discusses how the recent weather could affect the market and the USDA’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates that come out Friday, May 12 at 11 a.m.

00:12:00 – Nutritional Impact on Embryo Survival: Sandy Johnson, K-State beef reproductive specialist, continues today’s show as she talks about the impact nutrition can have on embryo survival. She reminds producers that nutrition is one of many factors that contribute to embryo survival.

- Advertisement -

Link to Sandy’s article

00:23:00 – Kansas Agricultural Weather: A weather update with K-State meteorologist Chip Redmond concludes this week’s shows. Chip thinks the places that have been getting rain may get more.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.