Chiefs to Host Lions in 2023 NFL Kickoff Game

Chiefs To Host Raiders On Christmas Day

The NFL announced today that the Super Bowl LVII champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7 for the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game. The game will air on NBC as part of a special Thursday night edition of Sunday Night Football.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day. Catch the game on Classic Hits KQNK and Z-96.3 The Lake

As part of the Kickoff Game festivities, the club will unveil its Super Bowl LVII championship banner as well as have a brief on-field presentation during pregame.

The NFL has confirmed that the full 2023 schedule will be unveiled on NFL Network, the NFL App, NFL+ and www.NFL.com beginning at 7 p.m. CT tonight.

Single-game and group tickets for all 2023 Chiefs home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will go on sale beginning tomorrow and can be purchased at www.chiefs.com by the public beginning at 11 a.m. Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive online presale for home opener tickets beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow. The club will notify Season Ticket Members via email with instructions on how to purchase additional single-game tickets.

In continuation of the team’s long-standing policy, the taxpayers of Jackson County, Missouri, will have a presale opportunity to purchase tickets for the 2023 season beginning at 8 a.m. tomorrow. The Jackson County taxpayer presale will take place online only and purchasers must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County to participate.

Ticket and parking pass delivery for games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be mobile only. The ticket office will not be open for any walk-up sales. All single-game and group tickets for Chiefs home games are subject to availability and dynamic pricing. Parking can be purchased during the ticket purchase process or in advance of the game at www.chiefs.com/parking. Advance parking pass purchase is required as cash will not be accepted at the tollgates.

The club will announce its 2023 schedule presented by Ticketmaster on the team’s official TwitterInstagram and Facebook channels at 7 p.m. CT tonight. Fans can check www.chiefs.com or the official Chiefs YouTube page after the schedule release for a special edition of the Defending the Kingdom Podcast breaking down the entire 2023 Chiefs schedule.

