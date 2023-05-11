Area High School Seniors Named Governor’s Scholars Award Winners

Sixteen area high school students from across the KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake listening area were named recipients of the 2023 Governor’s Scholars Award Program. The ceremony, attended by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, took place on Sunday, May 7th at Washburn University in Topeka.
For the last 40 years, the program has recognized outstanding graduating seniors who finish in the top 1 percent of their high school graduating class.
Governor’s Scholars from the area include:
- Shelly Chen from Beloit High School
- Belle Chavey from Concordia High School
- Braya Darnall from Glasco High School
- Michael Gradig from Lakeside High School
- Marley Madsen from Lincoln High School
- Lucas Jamison from Miltonvale High School
- Liam Nichols from Minneapolis High School
- Brooke Befort from Osborne High School
- Emily Hansen from Republic County High School
- Davin Coil from Rock Hills High School
- Kaley Wagner from Smith Center High School
- Sergio Lopez from St. John’s High School-Beloit
- Kaylee Johnson from Sylvan-Lucas High School
- Dominic Graves from Tescott High School
- Joshua Towner from Tipton Catholic High School
- Toree Slavik from Thunder Ridge High School
The full list is available here
The Governor’s Scholars program is coordinated by the Kansas Public Education Task Force, with donations for funding by private sector businesses in Kansas. The following are members of the Task Force.
- American Association of University Women
- Kansas Association of School Boards
- Kansas Congress of Parents and Teachers
- Kansas League of Women Voters
- Kansas-National Education Association
- Kansas School Public Relations Association
- Kansas State Board of Education
- Kansas State Department of Education
- Kansas State High School Activities Association
- United School Administrators of Kansas.