Area High School Seniors Named Governor’s Scholars Award Winners

Sixteen area high school students from across the KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake listening area were named recipients of the 2023 Governor’s Scholars Award Program. The ceremony, attended by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, took place on Sunday, May 7th at Washburn University in Topeka.

For the last 40 years, the program has recognized outstanding graduating seniors who finish in the top 1 percent of their high school graduating class.

Governor’s Scholars from the area include:

Shelly Chen from Beloit High School

Belle Chavey from Concordia High School

Braya Darnall from Glasco High School

Michael Gradig from Lakeside High School

Marley Madsen from Lincoln High School

Lucas Jamison from Miltonvale High School

Liam Nichols from Minneapolis High School

Brooke Befort from Osborne High School

Emily Hansen from Republic County High School

Davin Coil from Rock Hills High School

Kaley Wagner from Smith Center High School

Sergio Lopez from St. John’s High School-Beloit

Kaylee Johnson from Sylvan-Lucas High School

Dominic Graves from Tescott High School

Joshua Towner from Tipton Catholic High School

Toree Slavik from Thunder Ridge High School

The full list is available here

The Governor’s Scholars program is coordinated by the Kansas Public Education Task Force, with donations for funding by private sector businesses in Kansas. The following are members of the Task Force.

American Association of University Women

Kansas Association of School Boards

Kansas Congress of Parents and Teachers

Kansas League of Women Voters

Kansas-National Education Association

Kansas School Public Relations Association

Kansas State Board of Education

Kansas State Department of Education

Kansas State High School Activities Association

United School Administrators of Kansas.