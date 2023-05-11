2023 Regular Season Schedule Finalized; Chiefs Slated in Six Primetime Contests

The National Football League announced the regular season schedule for the 2023 season on Thursday. The Chiefs are currently slated to play in six primetime contests, including three nationally televised games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The reigning Super Bowl Champion Chiefs will kick off the 2023 season and hang their Super Bowl LVII banner on the NFL’s opening night against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7. Kansas City will also be featured on the international stage once again this season, facing the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, on Nov. 5 at Frankfurt Stadium. This year’s regular season schedule features eight games vs. seven playoff teams from 2022. The combined 2022 record of Kansas City’s 2023 home and away opponents is 147-140-0 (.512).

Following the NFL’s opening game, the Chiefs will continue their quest for an eighth-consecutive AFC West title on the road in a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 17. KC returns home for a Week 3 contest vs. the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24 before back-to-back road games, the first against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 1, followed by an Oct. 8 meeting with the Minnesota Vikings. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has recorded at least one win over every NFL team except for the Vikings.

The Chiefs return home for back-to-back contests at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. In Week 6, the Chiefs hit Amazon Prime Video in a Thursday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 12. KC then takes on the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 22 before traveling to Denver to face the Broncos for the second time in three weeks. Kansas City has won 15-consecutive matchups vs. the Broncos. After the club’s contest in Germany, the Chiefs will enjoy the Bye Week.

Week 11 is a Super Bowl LVII rematch at GEHA Field at Arrowhead as the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on ESPN’s Monday Night Football on Nov. 20. The Chiefs hit the road again for back-to-back games, the first a Nov. 26 contest in Las Vegas against the Raiders and then the club’s second Sunday Night Football appearance, this time against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 3. On Dec. 10, the Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills at home. It marks the fifth time in four seasons that Buffalo has visited Kansas City including the 2020 AFC Championship Game and a 2021 AFC Divisional Game.

Continuing in the AFC East, KC travels to New England, facing the Patriots on Monday Night Football on Dec. 18 before back-to-back home games. The Chiefs face the Raiders on Christmas Day and then prepare for a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game as the Bengals return to town on Dec. 31. KC closes out the season on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers in the final week of regular season play.

In addition to the announcement of the club’s regular season schedule, the NFL also released the Chiefs preseason opponents. KC will be on the road for Weeks 1 and 2, the first against the New Orleans Saints and then the Arizona Cardinals. The final preseason game will be against the Cleveland Browns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead. Dates and times for preseason games will be announced at a later date. KSHB, the home for Chiefs preseason football games, will hold the broadcast unless it’s determined to be a nationally televised contest.

This season, “flexible scheduling” for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and in the NFL’s discretion during Weeks 11-17; and for Monday Night Football in the NFL’s discretion in Weeks 12-17. During the Flex Scheduling Windows, the games initially scheduled for Sunday Night Football (on NBC) and Monday Night Football (on ESPN or ABC) are tentatively scheduled and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night or Monday night, in which case the initially scheduled Sunday/Monday night game would be moved to Sunday afternoon. Sunday afternoon games may also be moved between 1:00 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET. As in prior seasons, for Week 18, the final weekend of the season, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games is not assigned. In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday (4:30 PM ET and 8:15 PM ET) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1:00 PM ET and 4:25 PM ET) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 PM ET). Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17. For more information about NFL Flexible Scheduling, please visit https://www.nfl.com/schedules/flexible-scheduling-procedures.

Chiefs single-game tickets will go on sale beginning at 8 a.m. tomorrow for Jackson County taxpayers, 10 a.m. for Chiefs Season Ticket Members and 11 a.m. for the public. Single-game tickets are subject to availability, dynamic pricing and will be mobile entry only. Visit www.chiefs.com for details.

Fans can purchase all-inclusive Chiefs-Germany ticket packages through On Location at www.onlocationexp.com/chiefs*.*