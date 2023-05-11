1430 – Reasons Why Cattle Could be Lame … Proper Pesticide Use and the Value of Labels

Reasons Why Cattle Could be Lame

Proper Pesticide Use and the Value of Labels

Several Insect Pests to be Aware of

00:01:00 – Reasons Why Cattle Could be Lame: K-State beef veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff begins today’s show as he discusses different reasons cattle could be lame. He also reminds producers of the importance of having a relationship with a veterinarian to care for livestock.

Link to lameness article

00:12:00 – Proper Pesticide Use and the Value of Labels: Today’s show continues with K-State weed management specialist, Sarah Lancaster, reviewing proper pesticide use and the value of the label on pesticides. We are also joined by Mary Marsh from Kansas Wheat with information about the upcoming Wheat Rx.

Link to proper pesticide use article

Link to pesticide licensure article

Wheat Rx

00:23:00 – Several Insect Pests to be Aware of: Finishing today’s show is K-State horticultural entomologist Raymond Cloyd discussing a number of insect pests to be aware of, including bagworms, boxwood leaf miner, aphids and asparagus beetles.

