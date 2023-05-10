Rainfall Totals From Across North Central Kansas 5/9

RAINFALL TOTALS FROM TUESDAY, MAY 9TH
.25 SW of Tipton
.30 SW of Osborne
.50 Downs
.55 Six miles north of Sylvan
.60 Mankato – 3-inch hail (car windshields broken)
.70 Lincoln
.72 Cawker City
.75-1.00 Osborne
.80 -1.00 Beloit
.80 Delphos
.80 Lucas
.80 South of Beverly
1.00-1.40 Glen Elder
1.10 South of Formoso
1.15 Westfall
1.20 Simpson (Pea sized hail)
1.25 Downs
1.30 Courtland
1.30 Eight miles SE of Beloit
1.30 Smith Center
1.35 Kensington
1.40 Waconda Lake
2.00 East of Beloit
2.10 Four miles east of Jewell (pea sized Hail)
2.5 Concordia