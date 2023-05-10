KDHE Celebrates Child Care Provider Appreciation Day

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed May 12 as Child Care Provider Appreciation Day in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) joins organizations across the state in recognizing the over 4,500 licensed child care providers and 23,000 individuals in the state and the work they do each day to support the provides a safe, nurturing place for the enrichment and development of Kansas children.

“I am so proud of our child care workers who play an essential role in supporting parents and families daily. These professionals are instrumental in assisting communities with providing our youngest children’s social, emotional and physical care,” saidKDHE Secretary Janet Stanek.“They keep our children safe, nurture their curiosity and prepare them for a lifetime of learning and growth. Support for high-quality child care represents a worthy commitment to the children of Kansas and their future.”

Child Care Provider Appreciation Day occurs on the Friday before Mother’s Day each year. Child Care Aware of America brings together communities across the United States to observe Child Care Provider Appreciation Day as a time to recognize the tireless efforts of providers who care for children of working parents. Learn more about the Child Care Provider Appreciation Day at ProviderAppreciation.org.

Join the celebration and thank child care providers on social media by using #ThankYouChildCare.