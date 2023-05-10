Chiefs to Play Dolphins in Frankfurt for 2023 Germany Game

The NFL announced today that the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 5 at Frankfurt Stadium, home of Eintracht Frankfurt, for one of two 2023 NFL Germany Games.

“We are thrilled to be headed to Frankfurt this fall to play the Dolphins,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “The Chiefs have a long history of helping to grow the game of football around the world, and we have been eagerly anticipating our chance to play in Germany. Ever since the Chiefs were awarded International Home Marketing Rights for Germany, we have engaged with fans and partners throughout the DACH region, and we can feel the enthusiasm for NFL football. We look forward to bringing Chiefs Kingdom to Germany and to sharing the game with our fans in Europe.”

To purchase general admission tickets to the 2023 NFL Germany Game between the Chiefs and Dolphins, fans must register for tickets at www.nfl.com/internationalgames. Registering for tickets is the only way fans can access general admission tickets for the 2023 NFL International Games. Registering for tickets will give fans access to the sale only, it does not guarantee tickets, which are subject to availability. Additional details, including on-sale dates for tickets will be released at a later date.

As the Official Hospitality Partner of the NFL, On Location provides fans exclusive and unparalleled access to the biggest events on the NFL calendar each year. Fans can now purchase all-inclusive Chiefs-Germany ticket packages through On Location at www.onlocationexp.com/chiefs.

The Chiefs were originally awarded International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) rights for Germany and Mexico in December 2021 as part of the global growth of NFL football. In April, the NFL awarded expanded International Home Marketing Area rights for Austria and Switzerland to the Chiefs.

The NFL has confirmed that the full 2023 schedule will be unveiled on NFL Network, the NFL App, NFL+ and www.NFL.com beginning at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 11. The club will announce its 2023 schedule presented by Ticketmaster on the team’s official Twitter, Instagram and Facebook channels at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday. Fans can check www.chiefs.com or the official Chiefs YouTube page after the schedule release for a special edition of the Defending the Kingdom Podcast breaking down the entire 2023 Chiefs schedule.