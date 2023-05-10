Professional Sports

Chiefs Sign OT Sebastian Gutierrez Following Rookie Minicamp Tryout

Gutierrez was one of 51 tryout players at rookie minicamp

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Photo courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Matt McMullen – Chiefs.com

The Kansas City Chiefs made a roster move this week, signing offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez following last weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Gutierrez was one of 51 tryout players who took part in the camp, which featured nearly 80 players overall and included the Chiefs’ seven draft picks. Despite the abundance of bodies on the field, however, it appears that Gutierrez stood out.

- Advertisement -

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound Gutierrez originally signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was later cut by the Broncos prior to the campaign, but Gutierrez went on to appear in one contest (Week 16) for the Las Vegas Raiders as the season progressed.

In a pair of corresponding moves, the Chiefs released rookie offensive tackle Blake Haynes and rookie cornerback Montrae Braswell, who each signed with Kansas City as undrafted free agents last week.

Additionally, the Chiefs signed rookie cornerback Kahleff Hailassie during rookie minicamp, pushing Kansas City’s current total number of undrafted free agent signees to 14. The Chiefs initially announced 16 college free agent signings on Saturday before adding Hailassie to the list (and later waiving Haynes and Braswell).

A six-foot-tall, 193-pound cornerback, Hailassie played at nearby Independence Community College for two seasons (2019-20) before transferring to Western Kentucky for the 2021 campaign. He went on to make the most of his time there, as he started 25 games for Western Kentucky over the last two years and tallied 107 tackles, 16 passes defensed, 11 tackles-for-loss, three interceptions, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Here’s a bit more on Hailassie from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler:

“He has outstanding length to crowd the catch point but must do a better locating to pick off passes. As a tackler, he stays balanced as a finisher when working from high to low. He plays fearless with a brash attitude. Overall, Hailassie needs to play with more disciplined eyes, but he is long, fluid and controlled in his movements to cover from press or off coverage.”

Now members of the team, Gutierrez and Hailassie will have an opportunity to show what they can do when the Chiefs take the field for the first round of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) during the week of May 22.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
KQNK Midday News – Wednesday Edition
Next article
Kansas Main Street Selected for Rural Main Streets Entrepreneurial Program
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

495FansLike
114FollowersFollow
273FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio