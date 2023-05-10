1429 – Agricultural Law Update: Foreign Ownership and WOTUS … Partnership for a Canola and Soybean Crushing Plant

Agricultural Law Update: Foreign Ownership and WOTUS

Partnership for a Canola and Soybean Crushing Plant

BCI’s Ask the Experts: Castrating Versus Branding Calves

00:01:00 – Agricultural Law Update: Foreign Ownership and WOTUS: We begin today’s show with Roger McEowen, K-State and Washburn University Law professor, with an agricultural law update. He discusses foreign ownership of agricultural land, Waters of the United States and fines and liabilities that producers could be concerned about if their work creates smoke or dust across a road.

- Advertisement -

00:12:00 – Partnership for a Canola and Soybean Crushing Plant: Mike Stamm, K-State canola breeder, and Ed Prosser, Scoular’s senior vice president of emerging businesses, continues today’s show with information on the partnership between Scoular and K-State for a canola and soybean crushing plant in Goodland, Kansas.

Link to dates for educational events

Link to form to fill out to learn more about Scoular buying canola

00:23:00 – Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts: Concluding today’s show is the Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts. Brad White, Bob Larson and Brian Lubbers review castrating versus banding calves.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast (BCI Cattle Chat (ksubci.org))

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast (Bovine Science with BCI (ksubci.org))

If have you beef cattle questions for the BCI Ask the Experts team – send them an email at: bci@ksu.edu.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.