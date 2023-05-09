Kansas News

Three subjects arrested after search warrant in Fort Scott

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

BOURBON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office arrested three subjects after an investigation in Fort Scott, Kansas.

On Tuesday, May 9, at approximately 10:45 a.m., law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at 113 S. Barbee St. in Fort Scott. Methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug use paraphernalia were found at the location. Four subjects were on the property at the time the warrant was served.

Following the search, Roger Firebaugh, 53, of Fort Scott, was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of school property, and two counts of use of a communication facility for the distribution of controlled substances.

- Advertisement -

Janelle Roberts, 38, of Fort Scott, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cavin Ford, 61, of Fort Scott, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The investigation is ongoing.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
KNDY Midday News – Tuesday Edition
Next article
Orphan Train Complex Plans 20th Annual Celebration
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

495FansLike
114FollowersFollow
274FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio