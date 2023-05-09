Three subjects arrested after search warrant in Fort Scott

BOURBON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office arrested three subjects after an investigation in Fort Scott, Kansas.

On Tuesday, May 9, at approximately 10:45 a.m., law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at 113 S. Barbee St. in Fort Scott. Methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug use paraphernalia were found at the location. Four subjects were on the property at the time the warrant was served.

Following the search, Roger Firebaugh, 53, of Fort Scott, was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of school property, and two counts of use of a communication facility for the distribution of controlled substances.

Janelle Roberts, 38, of Fort Scott, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cavin Ford, 61, of Fort Scott, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The investigation is ongoing.