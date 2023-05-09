The New KD Country 94 Launches Monday, May 15th! Tune In!

GLEN ELDER, KAN. – KD Country 94, North Central Kansas’ home for Today’s Hot New Country, is about to kick things up a notch with a completely redesigned radio station launching on Monday, May 15th.

The new KD Country 94 will play MORE of your favorite country music, both new country, and your all-time favorites, throughout the day, into the night, during the work week, and into your weekend! We’ll continue to provide weather updates twice per hour, and local news coverage every morning, midday, and evening. CBS News will continue to keep you updated at the top of every hour.

You will continue to begin your day with Waterside Wake up at 7 a.m. with General Manager Wade Gerstner, and find the only local sports talk show in North Central Kansas on The Sports Ticket with Wade and Sports Director Dusty Deines every morning at 9:10 a.m.

With a new radio station comes a new lineup! Below will be our new on-air roster starting on Monday, May 15th. All your existing favorite shows continue, including Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton, Country Gold with Terri Clark, and Sunday Morning Gospel with Cliff Baugus. Learn more about our new on-air lineup by visiting the Hosts tab at KDCountry94.com.

Listeners can also download the KD Country 94 app for iPhone and Android or listen online at KDCountry94.com.

The existing on-air lineup you’ve been hearing on KD Country 94 will continue with our sister-station 95.5 KNDY in Marysville.

WEEKDAYS

Renee Dubay – Overnights 11p-5a

Mitch Ryder – Early Mornings 5a-7a

Wade Gerstner – Waterside Wake-up 7a-9a

The Sports Ticket with Wade Gerstner & Dusty Deines – 9a-10a

Sherry Farmer – Middays 10a-2p

Steve Brewer – Afternoons 2p-7p

John Glenn – Evenings 7p-11p

SATURDAYS

Phil O’Reilly – Overnight 11p-5a

Rick Burton – Mornings 5a-9a

Sherry Farmer – Middays 9a-1p

Jeff DeWeese – Afternoons 1p-5p

John Glenn – Evenings 5p-11p

SUNDAYS

Phil O’Reilly – Overnight 11p-5a

Rick Burton – Mornings 5a-7a

Sunday Morning Gospel with Cliff Baugus – 7a-11a

Jeff DeWeese – Middays 11a-1p

Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton – 1p-4p

Jim Bosh – 4p-5p

Country Gold with Terri Clark – 5p-9p

John Glenn – Evenings 9p-11p