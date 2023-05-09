1428 – Interaction Between Plants and Soil Microbiomes … How Two Water-Related House Bills Will Impact Kansas

Interaction Between Plants and Soil Microbiomes

How Two Water-Related House Bills Will Impact Kansas

Making Strides in Reducing Somatic Cell Counts

00:01:00 – Interaction Between Plants and Soil Microbiomes: We begin today’s show with K-State assistant professor in the Division of Biology, Sonny Lee. He recently received the CAREER award that will support his study of the interaction between plants and their soil microbiomes.

00:12:00 – How Two Water-Related House Bills Will Impact Kansas: Susan Metzger, associate director for agriculture and Extension at K-State and the Director of KCARE, continues today’s show to review the recent House Bills, 2302 and 2279. She shares how they will impact Kansas.

Link to House Bill 2203: hb2302_enrolled.pdf (kslegislature.org)

00:23:00 – Making Strides in Reducing Somatic Cell Counts: Today’s show finishes with K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk. He says even in the summer, Kansas dairy producers are making progress in reducing somatic cell counts in the herd.

