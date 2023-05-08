Two Norton County Hospital Physicians Resign

Via Norton County Hospital Press Release

NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital has accepted the voluntary resignations of Miranda McKellar, M.D., and Theresia Neill, M.D. Both physicians have decided it is in their best interest, as well as in the best interest of the Hospital and the Norton community, to explore other employment opportunities. Dr. McKellar, Dr. Neill, and Norton County Hospital have coordinated to ensure a smooth transition of care for affected patients.

Norton County Hospital would like to thank Dr. McKellar and Dr. Neill for their three years of service to the community and wish them success in their next employment endeavors. Dr. McKellar and Dr. Neill would like to thank the Norton community, and wish Norton County Hospital continued success.