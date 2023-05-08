Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 5/1/2023

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Fritz Blaske, member, Jon Ungerer, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of the 04/24/2023 regular meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

There has been some discussion recently regarding the disposal of the damaged turbine blade which was recently struck by lightning. Per agreement, no components of the windmill will be accepted at the county landfill.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Ketter Construction, Home, KS

For machine hire to remove old bridge

$4,000.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109435

Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co Inc, Topeka, KS

For 2023 John Deere 67DG motor grader

$279,289.00-Special Machinery Fund-P.O. #109436

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to declare the following items as surplus. Unanimous.

2013 Dodge ½ ton 4WD pickup

2013 Freightliner Cascadia (recycling)

2001 Sterling State Truck (Frankfort)

1977 Hobbs 40’ FB trlr (bridge crew)

2007 Freightliner Columbia (Waterville)

1977 Ford distributor (Waterville)

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve purchasing of counter weights for the motor grader in Marysville. Unanimous.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman joined the meeting. Public Works has been helping with repairs to the Sheriff’s office recently as the facility requires ongoing maintenance.

Sheriff Ackerman remained in the meeting to discuss with the Board the next steps for jail construction. The Board will try to meet with the architect, construction manager at risk and the financial specialists in the next couple of weeks.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Briefly discussed the plans for Wednesday with the Mock Trial for County Government Day.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Voracek Law Office, Seneca, KS

For Contract attorney (April)

$3,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6871

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Evergy – 2 lift stations $122.18

United State Treasury – 941 taxes $ 80.34

Anthony Oller – contract services $310.00

Linda Weber – wages $161.61

Axtell resident Becky Dunlap stopped in the office to ask the Board to consider putting stripes on the county blacktop from Axtell west to Hwy 99.

ZOOM Meeting with Clay County, Washington County, Marshall County, Republic County and Marlene Stamm the 4 county sanitarian to discuss 2024 budget request. The request was in the amount of $11,825.53 per county and did not include an increase in salary. None of the counties have considered 2024 cost of living raises at this time, so told her to go ahead and figure in 3%.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

CANVASS of Jail Financing Election on 4/25/23 was conducted.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the canvass of the election results as 405 Yes and 721 No. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to adjourn the meeting at 10:38 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m.