Kansas City Current falls short on the road against Angel City FC

The Kansas City Current (2-4-0) fell on the road 3-2 against Angel City FC (2-2-2) in Los Angeles. Defender Izzy Rodriguez scored her first career goal in the match, while forward Cece Kizer logged her third goal of the season.

“Tough game today, tough loss of course,” said interim head coach Caroline Sjöblom. “I think we started the first half really good. According to the game plan, we should have scored. Then they scored on transitions and came out with a lot of energy at the end the first half. We really believed in ourselves in the second half. If it would have been a lucky day, I think we would have ended the game 3-3, but we lost. I’m a bit disappointed, but proud of our second half.”

The game featured action from end-to-end throughout the first half. Kansas City kicked off the action in the ninth minute, when forward Michelle Cooper and midfielder Debinha sprinted past the Angel City backline. Cooper’s shot from distance was snatched away by Angel City goalkeeper Didi Haračić.

In the 31st minute, Angel City forward Alyssa Thompson raced defender Addisyn Merrick down the left side. The rookie cut between two Current defenders and launched a no-look shot that bounced off both posts before finding the back of the net.

The Current had another great change just four minutes later when Cece Kizer cut around Megan Reid to find herself one-on-one with Haračić. The goalkeeper came off her line to block Kizer’s shot, and the rebound was cleared away by an Angel City defender.

Angel City found the back of the net two more times before the second half. In the 42nd minute, Jun Endo launched a cross to find Claire Emslie sliding toward the back post. Emslie poked the ball past a diving Cassie Miller to score a second for the home team.

Just four minutes later, Endo would get on the scoresheet herself, cutting through a crowded KC Current box to hit a bouncing ball into the far corner past Miller, leading Angel City up 3-0 into halftime.

Kansas City came out on the front foot in the second half. Two attacking-minded substitutions brought Mimmi Larsson and Izzy Rodriguez onto the pitch for the Current, and in the 57th minute, Rodriguez found the back of the net. Cece Kizer pounced on a rebound and laid the ball back for Rodriguez, who struck a first-hit golazo into the far corner.

Kizer got her own goal in the 61st minute when midfielder Debinha’s shot was deflected by the Angel City goalkeeper. Kizer jumped on the rebound to hit the back of the net.

The Current nearly tied it up in stoppage time. Rookie forward Alexa Spaanstra nearly logged her first career goal with a shot just inches wide of the goalpost but was unable to put it on frame.

The Kansas City Current returns to action next weekend at home, facing San Diego Wave FC on May 14. Season tickets, flex plans and single match tickets are available for all home matches at Children’s Mercy Park. For pricing and information, visit kansascitycurrent.com.

NWSL Match Report

Match: Angel City FC vs. Kansas City Current

Date: May 7, 2023

Venue: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Kickoff: 5:07 p.m. PT/7:07 p.m. CT

Weather: 66 degrees, sunny

Attendance: 19,219

Discipline

18’ Los Angeles – McCaskill (yellow)

89’ Los Angeles – Haracic (yellow)

Scoring

31’ Los Angeles – Thompson (Emslie)

43’ Los Angeles – Emslie (Endo)

45+1’ Los Angeles – Endo (Hammond)

57’ Kansas City – Rodriguez (Kizer)

61’ Kansas City – Kizer

Scoring Summary

Goals 1 2 F Angel City 3 0 0 Kansas City 0 2 2

Angel City FC Lineup: Haračić, Nielsen (87’ Nabet), Reid, Gorden, Riley © (90’ Spencer), Endo (86’ Vignola), Hammond, Weatherholt, Emslie (69’ Camberos), McCaskill, Thompson (69’ Johnson)

Unused Substitutes: Isenhour, Anderson, Pluck

Kansas City Current Lineup: Miller, Robinson, Soto, Merrick (45’ Rodriguez), Mace, LaBonta ©, DiBernardo, Del Fava (45’ Larsson), Kizer, Cooper (77’ Spaanstra), Debinha

Unused Substitutes: Franch, Silkowitz, Childers, Curran, Winebrenner