Herington teacher arrested on additional charges

DICKINSON COUNTY – On Monday morning, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Herington man on a warrant.

Russell L. Thomas, 61, of Herington, was arrested for three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and misdemeanor battery. The arrest occurred at 9:50 a.m. at 434 Union Rd. in Herington, Kansas.

Agents arrested Thomas in April for aggravated intimidation of a witness connected to the investigation. He was released after bond was posted.

- Advertisement -

Following today’s arrest, Thomas was booked into the Dickinson County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.