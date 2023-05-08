Discover State Agency Employment Opportunities at May Virtual Job Fair

TOPEKA – Jobseekers are encouraged to attend the upcoming State of Kansas Agencies Virtual Job Fair from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. This virtual fair, which is hosted by KANSASWORKS, will focus on highlighting employment opportunities within many of the state’s 98 government agencies.

“Our state agency openings offer opportunities for a variety of skill and experience levels,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “These are good-paying jobs with excellent benefits, and we look forward to finding high-quality candidates that are passionate about contributing their talents for the betterment of Kansas.”

Registration is required to participate in the event, regardless of previous participation. The Virtual Job Fair portal features a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Jobseekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers might request to engage in a video interview.

Candidates can participate via any digital device. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

To register for the May 17 State of Kansas Agencies Virtual Job Fair, click here.

About KANSASWORKS:

KANSASWORKS links businesses, job candidates and educational institutions to ensure that employers can find skilled workers. Services are provided to employers and job candidates through the state’s 27 workforce centers, online or virtual services KANSASWORKS is completely free for all Kansans to use. Learn more at KANSASWORKS.com. State employment opportunities can be found at jobs.ks.gov.