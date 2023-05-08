Kansas News

Body of missing Parsons man located and two arrested

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

NEOSHO COUNTY _ The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Labette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office located the body of missing 23-year-old Dakota A. Patton, and arrested two subjects connected to his death.

On Monday, May 8 around 11:40 a.m., deputies from the Labette County Sheriff’s Office and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office were searching an area northeast of Parsons in rural Neosho County. They discovered Patton’s remains in a field near 20th Road and Xavier Road.

The KBI’s Crime Scene Response Team responded to the area. They collected evidence and determined Patton died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Arrest warrants for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder were secured for Clint W. Nibarger, 32, of Parsons, and Kimberly J. Thomas, 47, of Parsons.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, Thomas was observed leaving a residence in Hollister, Missouri when she was arrested by the Taney County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from the Taney County Sheriff’s Office then arrested Nibarger at the same residence at around 6:30 p.m.

Nibarger and Thomas were booked into the Taney County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released.

