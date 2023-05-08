2023 NFL Schedule Powered by AWS to be Released Thursday, May 11

The National Football League announced today that the 2023 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+ on Thursday, May 11 at 7:00 PM CT.

Ahead of the release of the full 2023 NFL regular season schedule on May 11, the following games will be announced:

International Games – May 10 on NFL Network and ESPN

Black Friday Game – May 10 via Amazon

Select individual games – May 10 on Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings

Select individual games – May 11 on Today Show and Good Morning America

NFL Network’s coverage will be highlighted by Schedule Release ’23 presented by Verizon at 7:00 PM CT which breaks down the 2023 NFL regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games. Rich Eisen and Colleen Wolfe host the three-hour show, joined by analysts Maurice Jones-Drew and Emmanuel Sanders.

- Advertisement -

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch, the NFL Network app on smartphones and tablets for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers, and for NFL+ subscribers.

Coverage on NFL+ will be highlighted by Players Only Schedule Release at 7:00 PM CT, which features host Andrew Siciliano, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and running back Mark Ingram reacting to the 2023 schedule. Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson, and New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu and defensive end Cam Jordan join as guests.

Additional coverage is provided by NFL GameDay View: Schedule Release presented by Verizon at 7:00 PM CT on the NFL Channel and YouTube, hosted by Patrick Claybon, Cynthia Frelund and Gregg Rosenthal. The NFL Channel is available on the NFL App on Mobile and CTV, NFL.com/NFLChannel, Roku, PlutoTV, Vizio WatchFree, Tubi, Peacock, LG and Xumo.

NFL.com and the NFL app will provide complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all regular season games, listing opponents, sites and times.

ESPN will also have a two-hour primetime special highlighting the 2023 Monday Night Football schedule and surrounding the entire schedule release on May 11 airing on ESPN2 at 7:00 PM CT. NFL Live‘s Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears, along with Field Yates, will anchor the coverage with multiple guests expected. ESPN+ will air a separate schedule release special at the same time. Earlier in the day, NFL Live will exclusively reveal a Monday Night Football game at 3:00 PM CT on ESPN.

Individual game tickets will go on sale immediately through Ticketmaster, The Official Ticketing Partner of the NFL, once each game is announced. Tickets will also go on sale through SeatGeek, a member of the NFL Ticket Network. For more information, visit NFL.com/tickets.