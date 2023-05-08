1427 – Cattle Market Report and April Meat Demand Monitor … Allen Featherstone Named a Distinguished Professor

Cattle Market Report and April Meat Demand Monitor

Allen Featherstone Named a Distinguished Professor

Handling Undesired Species in Ponds

00:01:00 – Cattle Market Report and April Meat Demand Monitor: K-State livestock economist, Glynn Tonsor, starts this week’s programming with our cattle market update. He reviews this past week’s cattle markets and gives updates on the April meat demand monitor.

Link to AgManager AgManager.info | AgManager.info

00:12:00 – Allen Featherstone Named a Distinguished Professor: We continue today’s show with Allen Featherstone, K-State agricultural economics professor and department head, as he discusses being named a distinguished professor at K-State. He mentions important mentors and explains significant moments in his career.

00:23:00 – Handling Undesired Species in Ponds: Today’s show concludes with K-State fisheries and aquatics specialist Joe Gerken. He shares information about unexpected and undesired species in ponds and how to handle them.

Link to Wildlife and Fisheries K-State Extension Wildlife Management

