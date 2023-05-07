Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Arkansas man last seen in Newton

HARVEY COUNTY – The Newton Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Arkansas man who was last seen in Newton, Kansas.

The whereabouts of 79-year-old Roy W. McGonigal Jr. are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Roy was last seen leaving a residence in the 400 block of East 10th St. in Newton, around 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. Roy did not arrive at his hotel in Newton and hasn’t been heard from since. Roy drives a light blue 2013 Toyota Corolla bearing Arkansas tag USACRXD. He was last seen wearing a white collared shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

- Advertisement -

Roy is a white male, approximately 5 ft. 8 in. tall, weighing around 184 pounds. He has brown eyes and wears glasses. Roy has a white beard and is balding with white hair. He requires oxygen to breathe, as he has been diagnosed with COPD and emphysema.

If you see Roy McGonigal, Jr., or his vehicle, please immediately contact 911. If you have other information about his whereabouts, please call Harvey County Communications at 316-283-4190.