The Jayhawker Podcast

NCAA Regionals, here we come!

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio

For the 7th straight time, your Jayhawks are NCAA Regionals bound! Norman, Oklahoma, here we come! Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re talking with Kansas Golf Head Coaches Jamie Bermel and Lindsay Kuhle about their successful seasons, new facilities, and building a culture of winning.

Continue to follow Kansas Golf as each team heads to the NCAA Regional tournament.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

