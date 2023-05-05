K-State commencement ceremonies recognize spring degree candidates

Ceremony information, including parking and accommodations, as well as a live webcast of the Manhattan campus ceremonies, will be available on the K-State graduation website.



To be awarded this spring will be more than 2,100 bachelor’s degrees, more than 500 master’s degrees and more than 90 doctorates. More than 115 students will be earning multiple degrees. The graduates-to-be also include 472 students who are earning their degrees through a K-State Online program. These graduates are being recognized at the K-State Online virtual commencement site.



K-State Salina’s commencement ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. May 6 in the Student Life Center. David Delker, professor emeritus of engineering technology, will be the speaker. Delker’s service to the university and industry is extensive and includes serving as a program evaluator for the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology — evaluating 18 electronic and computer engineering technology programs across the country — and leading the electronic engineering technology program and serving as associate dean of the Salina campus.



Graduate degrees will be awarded on May 12 in Bramlage Coliseum. The Graduate School commencement will be at 1 p.m., while the College of Veterinary Medicine ceremony will start at 3:30 p.m. Regent Wint Winter will represent the Kansas Board of Regents at both ceremonies.



Also on May 12 will be the Army and Air Force ROTC commissioning ceremonies. The Air Force ROTC Detachment 270 ceremony will be at 9 a.m. in Mark A. Chapman Theatre in Nichols Hall. K-State President Richard Linton will present the Presidential Medal at the ceremony. The Army ROTC Wildcat Batallion ceremony will be at 10 a.m. in Forum Hall at the K-State Student Union. The commissioning officer and guest speaker will be U.S. Army Major General John V. Meyer III, Fort Riley commanding general.



The following is the schedule and speakers for ceremonies on May 13:



• College of Arts and Sciences, 8:30 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum. Traci Brimhall, professor of English at K-State and 2023-2026 Poet Laureate of Kansas, will be the speaker. Brimhall directs the creative writing program at K-State and has authored four poetry collections. Her award-winning work has been featured in numerous publications, including The New Yorker, Poetry, New York Times Magazine, Orion and PBS Newshour.



• College of Architecture, Planning & Design, 10 a.m., McCain Auditorium. The speaker will be Sally Linville, creative director of The City Girl Farm, a furniture design studio in Kansas City, Missouri. Linville graduated from K-State’s interior architecture and product design program in 2010.



• College of Education, 11 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum. Marvin Wade, superintendent of Manhattan-Ogden USD 383, will be the speaker. Wade is the recipient of the College of Education’s Dan and Cheryl Yunk Award for Excellence in Educational Administration. He earned his doctorate in educational leadership from K-State.



• College of Business Administration, 12:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum. The speaker will be Larry Kendall, founding partner and chairman emeritus of The Group, Inc., a Colorado real estate company with 250 sales partners in seven offices in Colorado. Kendall holds a master’s in business administration from K-State.



• College of Agriculture, 2:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum. Kay Stinson, vice president of human resources at Mountaire Farms, will be the speaker. She also serves as the vice chair for the Women in Meat Industry Network. Stinson graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from K-State.



• College of Health and Human Sciences, 4:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum. The speaker will be Kelsie Salazar, registered nurse care coordinator-education for the University of Kansas Medical Center. She received her bachelor’s degree from K-State in family studies and human services.



• Carl R. Ice College of Engineering, 6:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum. Lewis “Lou” Von Thaer, president and CEO of Battelle, will be the speaker. Battelle is the world’s largest independent, not-for-profit research and development organization. Von Thaer holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from K-State and is a member of the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering Hall of Fame.

