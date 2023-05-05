KDNS News

Julia Rabe named Solomon Valley Community Foundation’s new Executive Director

By Derek Nester

Julia Rabe officially accepted the role of Executive Director following Colleen Eberle’s resignation during SVCF’s monthly board meeting on Thursday, April 27th.

Eberle, who started with the Foundation in May of 2019 stated, “It has been such a blessing to work with the community foundation! It’s given me the opportunity to develop an even greater appreciation for our rural communities and the people who love and invest in them each and every day.” She went on to say, “We’ve accomplished a lot over the last four years and the exciting part is that we’re just getting started! Julia is a great asset to our communities and I’m confident her leadership will take SVCF to the next level.”

Rabe, who joined the foundation last year as the Director of Donor Relations & Community Initiatives previously worked with Eberle, and past Mitchell County Community Development Director, Heather Hartman, to develop Mitchell County Strong. She also served on the foundation’s Community Philanthropy Innovator’s Network Committee which was responsible for creating the Dream Big Initiative. When asked, Julia stated, “I am honored to serve as the Executive Director of the Solomon Valley Community Foundation. We have generous, passionate donors who are looking to the future of our community and we hope to connect them with work that they believe in and preserve the time honored traditions they hold dear.” Julia added, “I am excited for the future of Mitchell County! Our goal is to continue to serve our donors, support our non-profits and look to collaborate with others in the community who have the same aspirations of success.”

Colleen Eberle, who is also co-owner of Eberle Studios, will remain with the Foundation and handle all marketing and communications for the organization going forward.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

