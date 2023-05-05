KDNS NewsKNDY News

Concordia Man Charged With Attempted Murder Following Overnight Stabbing

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

On May 4th at 2:45 a.m., officers from the Concordia Police department responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of East 1st street. Upon arriving on scene, officers located a victim of a stabbing at that location and Concordia EMS was dispatched to the scene. The victim was transported to the North Central Kansas Medical center and then on to Salina Regional Hospital.

Investigation into this incident led to the arrest of Blake Snodgrass of Concordia at the scene on requested charges of attempted murder. Snodgrass is currently in the custody of the Cloud County Jail and there is no danger to the public at this time. No further information about this incident will be released at this time.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Derek Nester
