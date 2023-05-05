Beloit Man Arrested In Fatal Hit-And-Run Accident East of Clay Center

An automobile crash east of Clay Center early Thursday morning turned fatal, as a hit-and-run crash was reported shortly before 7 a.m. on U.S. Highway 24 approximately a mile east of Clay Center.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado was eastbound on US 24 and crossed into the westbound lane and entered the north ditch. It struck a 2001 Buick Park Avenue that was northbound in a driveway. The Buick was driven by Dale Hammond, age 82, of Clay Center. Hammond was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Silverado, Jacob Tyler Zelinski, age 27, of Beloit fled the scene on foot, but was located and arrested a short time later. He was taken to the Clay Center hospital with minor injuries.

KHP reports that Zelinski wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but Hammond was reported to be wearing a seatbelt.