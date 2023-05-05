1426 – Grain Market Update: Wheat Shows Some Optimism … A Transition in Hosts for Agriculture Today

Grain Market Update: Wheat Shows Some Optimism

A Transition in Hosts for Agriculture Today

Kansas Agricultural Weather: Rain and Heat

00:01:00 – Grain Market Update: Wheat Shows Some Optimism: K-State grain economist Dan O’Brien begins today’s show with a grain market update discussing local cash and futures. He says this last week wheat has shown more optimism than corn and soybeans.

Link to additional information: www.agmanager.info.

00:12:00 – A Transition in Hosts for Agriculture Today: Samantha Bennett and Shelby Varner discuss the transition as hosts of Agriculture Today. Samantha is sad to be leaving but is excited for her next step.

00:23:00 – Kansas Agricultural Weather: K-State meteorologist Chip Redmond finishes this week’s shows with a weather update. He discusses the expected but undesirable combination of weather and temperatures for Kansas.

