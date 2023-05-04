The Sports Ticket 5-4-23 MATTHEW DERRICK-CHIEFS DIGEST

Matthew joins us to address the signing of tackle Donovan Smith, what it means for the offensive line. Plus a look at the Chiefs draft picks.
- Advertisement -
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio