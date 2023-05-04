1425 – Innovation in Global Food Systems … The Value of FARMS Workshops

Innovation in Global Food Systems

The Value of FARMS Workshops

An Updated Kansas Garden Guide

00:01:00 – Innovation in Global Food Systems: We begin today’s show with recording from Tuesday’s panel discussion on the role of innovation in global food systems, we hear from U.S. Representative Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania, the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, and Dean of the K-State College of Agriculture and director of K-State Research and Extension, Ernie Minton.

00:12:00 – The Value of FARMS Workshops: Kansas producer, Chad Epler, discusses the value of the FARMS workshops at the Four State Farm Show. We also hear from USDA’s Rod Bain with new meat and poultry processing expansion grants from the USDA.

- Advertisement -

00:23:00 – An Updated Kansas Garden Guide: Rebecca McMahon, administrator of K-State’s local food systems program, and one of the authors of the new Kansas Garden Guide, talks about some of the revisions and additions to the 2023 guide.

Link to Garden Guide KSRE Bookstore – Kansas Garden Guide [Order here] (ksu.edu)

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Samantha Bennett and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.