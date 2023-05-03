Kansas News

Governor Kelly Announces $30 Million to Increase High-Speed Internet Availability

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Pixabay

TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced a new program aimed at helping Kansas communities that lack high-speed internet. The Lasting Infrastructure and Network Connectivity (LINC) program will provide $30 million in competitive funding opportunities to build the infrastructure needed for more homes and businesses to access broadband.

“This investment builds on my administration’s commitment to bring critical high-speed internet to every corner of the state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These funds will ensure that reliable internet is available regardless of location so every Kansan can participate in the global economy.”

The goal of the LINC program is to reduce the cost of internet service, increase its availability, and improve its performance for users. LINC will provide opportunities for increased adoption of the internet by focusing on funding for:

- Advertisement -
  • Broadband infrastructure enabling end-user locations with a minimum of 100/20 Mbps speeds.
  • Internet Exchange Point facilities to improve the overall internet access service quality for all Kansans.
  • Middle Mile infrastructure to reduce overall costs in delivering broadband to end-users.

“This new program helps to deliver on our promise to connect all Kansans,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “As we continue to lead the nation in business development, robust broadband becomes even more critical for attracting new businesses and workers to the state.”

Entities eligible to apply for the LINC program include internet service providers, political subdivisions, tribal governments, cooperatives, and non-profit organizations. Projects in higher-cost, rural areas are eligible for greater public matches to encourage providers to build out otherwise financially unviable areas. Projects submitted to the Capital Projects Funds program can be considered for these awards.

The Kansas Office of Broadband has been holding meetings across the state to solicit feedback for its five-year broadband access strategic plan. Listening sessions across the state have highlighted the need for continued investment in broadband.

“Many have shared their frustration about a lack of access to high-speed internet that is crucial to remote work and precision agriculture, among other needs,” Broadband Development Director Jade Piros de Carvalho said. “We are excited to put these dollars to work to bridge gaps in broadband service.”

The Broadband Office will have an informational webinar regarding the LINC program at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 4. To register, click here.

More information about the LINC program is available at kansascommerce.gov/lincAdditional details about federal broadband efforts are available at AffordableConnectivity.gov and InternetforAll.gov.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kelly, Davids welcome EPA waiver of limitations on sale of E15 fuel during summer months
Next article
Kansas Speedway sets the stage for the NASCAR Cup Series
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

495FansLike
114FollowersFollow
273FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio